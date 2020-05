May 13 (Reuters) - Biopharmx Corp:

* BIOPHARMX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF MERGER BY STOCKHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING

* BIOPHARMX CORP - PROPOSALS RELATED TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH TIMBER WERE APPROVED BY CO’S STOCKHOLDERS AT A SPECIAL MEETING HELD ON MAY 13

* BIOPHARMX CORP - BIOPHARMX AND TIMBER EXPECT CLOSING OF MERGER TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 18, 2020