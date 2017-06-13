FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioPharmx Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07 excluding items
June 13, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-BioPharmx Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07 excluding items

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - BioPharmx Corp:

* BioPharmx reports first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* BioPharmx Corp - net loss for q1 of 2018 was $5.4 million compared with a net loss of $4.5 million during prior fiscal year's Q1

* Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2017 were $6.7 million

* BioPharmx Corp - non-GAAP net loss for q1 of 2018 was $4.6 million, or $0.07 per share

* BioPharmx Corp - cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2017 were $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

