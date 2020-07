July 3 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* ANNOUNCES A EUR 6.1 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE COMPLETED WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF INSTITUTIONAL U.S. AND EUROPEAN INVESTORS.

* PLACEMENT WILL RESULT IN THE ISSUANCE OF 9 563 732 NEW COMMON SHARES

* THE PURCHASE PRICE PER EACH NEW COMMON SHARE ISSET AT €0.642

* COMPANY HAS AGREED NOT TO PURSUE ANY NEW CAPITAL INCREASE UNTIL JULY 31, 2020