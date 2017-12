Dec 4 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* ‍FAMHP APPROVAL TO CONDUCT SARA-INTEREST PHASE 2B INTERVENTIONAL STUDY OF SARCONEOS IN SARCOPENIA IN BELGIUM​

* ‍FAMHP APPROVAL WILL ENABLE BIOPHYTIS TO INITIATE SARA-INTEREST PHASE 2B INTERVENTIONAL STUDY IN 3 CLINICAL CENTERS IN BELGIUM

* ‍NEXT STEPS WILL BE TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS IN FRANCE AND IN ITALY, AND INCLUSION OF FIRST PATIENTS IN UNITED STATES AND IN EUROPE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)