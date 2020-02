Feb 13 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* BIOPHYTIS SHARES TRADING IS SUSPENDED PENDING A NEW PRESS RELEASE

* ASKED EURONEXT PARIS TO SUSPEND THE TRADING OF ITS SHARES AS FROM TODAY THE 13TH OF FEBRUARY 2020 BEFORE THE OPENING OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE Source text: bit.ly/2UOJoiW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)