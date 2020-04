BRIEF-Biophytis Closes Public Offering Of Share Subscription Warrants (BSA)

April 27 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* CLOSES ITS PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS (BSA)

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL BE EUR 0.06 PER BSA

* TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED WAS EUR 448,542.48 AFTER FULL EXERCISE OF EXTENSION CLAUSE

* SETTLEMENT OF BSA ISSUE IS SCHEDULED FOR 30 APRIL 2020

* NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF BSA AND RESULTING CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED BY COMPANY TO STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* PROCEEDS WILL ALLOW COMPANY TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS BEYOND NEXT 12 MONTHS

* GIVEN HIGH DEMAND, COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO ALLOCATE PART OF PROGRAM TO PUBLIC

* EACH SUBSCRIBER, WHO WAS NOT AN EXISTING SHAREHOLDER, WHO MADE A REQUEST, WAS ALLOCATED WHAT THEY REQUESTED UP TO LIMIT OF 300 BSA

* LAUNCH OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7,445,123 SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS (BSA), WHICH COULD BE INCREASED TO 7,475,708 BSA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)