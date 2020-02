BRIEF-Biophytis Completes 3.3 Million Euros Capital Increase

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* BIOPHYTIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A EUR 3.3 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE TO STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCING STRUCTURE

* THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS LED BY H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO. AS THE EXCLUSIVE PLACEMENT AGENT IN THE UNITED STATES AND BANQUE DELUBAC AND CIE – CIB AS AN ADVISOR AND GLOBAL COORDINATOR OF THE TRANSACTION

* NEW COMMON SHARES SHOULD BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE REGULATED EURONEXT PARIS MARKET UNDER THE EXISTING ISIN CODE OF BIOPHYTIS COMMON SHARES BY NO LATER THAN FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* NEW COMMON SHARES, WITH A FACE VALUE OF €0.20 EURO

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESULTED IN THE ISSUANCE OF 12,394,071 NEW COMMON SHARES Source text : bit.ly/37qZnGu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)