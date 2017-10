BRIEF-Biophytis completes EUR 10.4 million capital increase

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* BIOPHYTIS SA - BIOPHYTIS COMPLETES A €10.4 M CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE MID-STAGE CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TWO NOVEL ANTI-AGING DRUG-CANDIDATES

* ‍ISSUES 1,989,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 5.25 PER SHARE​

* ‍SHARE PRICE IS REPRESENTING DISCOUNT OF 9% BASED ON WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OVER LAST 10 TRADING DAYS BEFORE PRICING​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT OF OPERATION REPRESENTS 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY​

* ‍CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED VIA ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS' PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS​