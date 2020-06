BRIEF-Biophytis Completes EUR 4 Mln Capital Increase

June 23 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A EUR 4 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE TO STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

* TRANSACTION WAS CONDUCTED VIA A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, WHICH WAS CARRIED OUT ON JUNE 22 AFTER THE MARKET CLOSED

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESULTED IN THE ISSUANCE OF 6 060 606 NEW COMMON SHARES VIA A CAPITAL INCREASE, WITHOUT PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* PRICE OF THE NEW COMMON SHARES THAT WERE ISSUED WAS SET AT €0,66 PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT PRICE WAS SET AT 0.66 EURO PER SHARE

* THIS PRICE CORRESPONDS TO A 20% DISCOUNT TO THE WEIGHTED AVERAGE BIOPHYTIS STOCK PRICE OVER THE LAST 10 TRADING SESSIONS PRIOR TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY OF THE SECURITIES WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 24, 2020, SUBJECT TO THE USUAL CONDITIONS.

* NEW COMMON SHARES SHOULD BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE REGULATED EURONEXT PARIS MARKET

* WILL USE THE NET PROCEEDS IN PARTICULAR FOR PREPARATION OF THE COVA CLINICAL STUDY Source text : bit.ly/3fNa2zH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)