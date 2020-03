BRIEF-Biophytis Completes Recruitment of SARA-INT Phase 2b Study

March 25 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT HAS COMPLETED ENROLLMENT OF THE 231 PATIENTS INTO ITS SARA-INT PHASE 2B STUDY

* STUDY SEEES TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ITS LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE SARCONEOS (BIO101) FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASES

* SARCONEOS (BIO101) WILL BE ADMINISTERED ORALLY IN TWO DOSES IN PATIENTS WITH SARCOPENIA AT RISK OF MOBILITY DISABILITY

* THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT IT THE GAIT-SPEED OVER THE 400-METER WALK TEST (400MWT)TO MEASURE THE PARTICIPANT’S MOBILITY FUNCTION

* PROTOCOL ADAPTED TO ALLOW PATIENT FOLLOW-UP TO TAKE PLACE AT HOME DUE TO COVID-19

