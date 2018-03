March 20 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* FILES FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR SARCONEOS IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD)‍​

* FILED FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WITH THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA)‍​

* A PHARMACOKINETIC PHASE I/II MYODA-PK STUDY TO BE INITIATED IN 2018‍​

* A PHASE II/III EFFICACY STUDY, MYODA-INTEREST, THAT COULD START IN 2019