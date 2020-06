June 11 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* RECEIVES MHRA APPROVAL TO INITIATE THE COVA CLINICAL TRIAL IN THE UK WITH SARCONEOS (BIO101) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 RELATED RESPIRATORY FAILURE

* PHASE 2/3, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, ADAPTIVE AND GROUP SEQUENTIAL STUDY ASSESSING SARCONEOS(BIO101) IN PATIENTS INFECTED WITH SARS-COV-2 IS EXPECTED TO START IN COMING WEEKS IN UK Source text: bit.ly/2BWWTph Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)