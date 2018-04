BRIEF-Biophytis Presents Positive Macuneos Preclinical Study Results, Clinical Studies To Follow

April 27 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD

* MACA-PK CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD

* TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019

* SAD PHASE WILL BE CONDUCTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MACA-INTEREST PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FILED IN FRANCE AND UNITED STATES IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* RESULTS OF THE MACA-INTEREST CLINICAL STUDY ARE EXPECTED AT THE END OF 2022

* SECOND MAD PHASE SECOND MAD PHASE (MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSES) WILL BE CONDUCTED IN 2019

* RECRUITMENT FOR MACA-INTEREST STUDY SHOULD START AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* MACA-OBS MULTICENTRIC OBSERVATIONAL CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO START IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD Source text: bit.ly/2FmwEo0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)