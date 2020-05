BRIEF-Biophytis Receives Approval From FAMHP To Initiate Cova Trial

May 20 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* BIOPHYTIS RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE BELGIAN REGULATORY AGENCY (FAMHP) TO INITIATE COVA

* COVA IS CLINICAL TRIAL WITH SARCONEOS (BIO101) FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID19 RELATED RESPIRATORY FAILURE

* HIS PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO START IN BELGIUM IN THE COMING WEEKS

* FIRST PART OF STUDY WILL RECRUIT COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO HAVE DEVELOPED SEVERE RESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS WITHIN LAST 7 DAYS

* SECOND PART OF COVA TRIAL WILL INCLUDE AT LEAST 180 COVID-19 PATIENTS

* WORKED WITH ITS SUPPLIERS TO ENSURE THAT IT HAS ACCESS TO SUFFICIENT SARCONEOS (BIO101) TO COMPLETE MULTI-CENTER COVA TRIAL PROGRAM AS PLANNED