BRIEF-Biophytis Receives Approval To Proceed With MYODA Program

March 30 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* BIOPHYTIS RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE BELGIAN REGULATORY AGENCY TO PROCEED WITH THE MYODA PROGRAM FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SARCONEOS (BIO101) IN PATIENTS WITH DMD(DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY)

* MYODA CLINICAL PROTOCOL ADJUSTED WITH RESPIRATORY FUNCTION NOW BEING THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* DUE TO COVID-19, THE FDA UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR CONDUCTING CLINICAL TRIALS

* AS OF TODAY, WE ARE STILL PLANNING ON INITIATING THE MYOADA CLINICAL PROGRAM IN H2 2020

* WE INTEND TO UPDATE THE MARKET IF THE TIMELINE CHANGES Source text: bit.ly/2UKhhzH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)