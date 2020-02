BRIEF-Biophytis Receives FDA and AFMPS Clearance for Phase 2B Clinical Trial Of Sarconeos

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* PROTOCOL AMENDMENT OF SARA-INTEREST, A PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OF SARCONEOS (BIO101) IN SARCOPENIA, CLEARED BY FDA AND AFMPS

* FOLLOWING THIS CLEARANCE, SARA-INTEREST TRIAL TO RECRUIT 231 PATIENTS VERSUS. 334 INITIALLY PLANNED

* INTERIM ANALYSIS BY THE STUDY’S DATA SAFETY AND MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) EXPECTED IN Q2 2020

* REDUCTION IN PATIENT NUMBERS WILL NOT CHANGE OBJECTIVES, ENDPOINTS OR STATISTICAL POWER OF SARA-INTEREST CLINICAL TRIAL Source text : bit.ly/31KIk12 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)