July 2 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY FDA HAS ACCEPTED INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION TO PROCEED WITH ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM COVA

* PHASE 2/3 PROGRAM WILL ASSESS SARCONEOS (BIO101) AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR ACUTE RESPIRATORY FAILURE ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)