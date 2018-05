May 15 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA:

* BIOPHYTIS RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE UNITED STATES FOR SARCONEOS IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD)

* BIOPHYTIS SA - HAS ALSO FILED AN APPLICATION FOR AN ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR SARCONEOS IN DUCHENNE MYOPATHY WITH EMA