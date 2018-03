March 28 (Reuters) - Biophytis Sa:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​9.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AT YEAR-END 20,0 M€

* FY NET LOSS EUR ‍​11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END DEC EUR ‍​19.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO