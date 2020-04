BRIEF-Biophytis Signs New Convertible Bond Financing Of EUR 24 Mln From Atlas

April 7 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* HAS SIGNED A NEW CONVERTIBLE BOND FINANCING OF EUR 24 MILLION FROM ATLAS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF SARCONEOS

* NOTIFIED NEGMA GROUP LTD OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE CONTRACT SIGNED ON AUGUST 21, 2019 RELATING TO THE BOND FINANCING OF €24 MILLION IN THE FORM OF WARRANT

* THE ATLAS 2020 CONTRACT WILL REPLACE THE NEGMA 2019 CONTRACT

* €24 MILLION TOTAL FINANCING CAN BE DRAWN BY BIOPHYTIS OVER THE NEXT 3 YEARS, WITHOUT OBLIGATION, THROUGH 8 SUCCESSIVE TRANCHES OF €3 MILLION EACH

* THIS LINE OF FINANCING WILL ENABLE BIOPHYTIS TO CONTINUE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SARCONEOS (BIO101) FOR TREATMENT OF SARCOPENIA AND DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY AND TO LAUNCH NEW COVA CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT Source text : bit.ly/3aPvz8N Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)