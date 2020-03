March 3 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* BIOPHYTIS TO PRESENT PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF SARA-OBS AND ITS IMPACT ON SARA-INTEREST, PHASE 2B CLINICAL STUDY

* IN ADDITION, INSIGHTS ON SARA-INTEREST RECRUITMENT STRATEGIES, INCLUDING INCLUSION CRITERIA, AS WELL AS BASELINE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE FIRST PATIENTS, WILL BE DISCUSSED Source text: bit.ly/2PH6yEq Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)