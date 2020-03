March 11 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* REG-PROGRESS UPDATE ON BIOPORTO’S ACTIVITIES TO STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCIAL POSITION

* BIOPORTO A/S - TO INITIATE A RIGHTS ISSUE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 24.99 MILLION NEW SHARES RATHER THAN TO COMPLETE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* BIOPORTO A/S - WITH A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF DKK 2.20 PER SHARE, GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE COULD TOTAL UP TO APPROXIMATELY DKK 55 MILLION