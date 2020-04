April 1 (Reuters) - BioPorto A/S:

* COMPANY AND UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN DENMARK (SDU) ARE DEVELOPING COVID-19 TESTS FOR EARLY AND RAPID DETECTION OF NEWLY DISCOVERED CORONAVIRUS (SARS-COV-2)

* POINT OF CARE TEST IS AVAILABLE IN 2(ND) HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)