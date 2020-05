BRIEF-Bioporto: Danish Team Of Researchers To Test Treatment Of Critically Ill Patients Suffering From COVID-19

May 14 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* DANISH TEAM OF RESEARCHERS TO TEST TREATMENT OF CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19

* INNOVATION FUND DENMARK HAS AWARDED DKK 3 MILLION TO TEST IF DRUG ILOPROST CAN IMPROVE SURVIVAL RATES IN SARS-CO-V2 INFECTED PATIENTS IN NEED OF RESPIRATORY TREATMENT

* STUDY WILL BE CONDUCTED IN A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN LEADING HOSPITALS IN CAPITAL REGION OF DENMARK AND BIOPORTO A/S, A DANISH DIAGNOSTICS COMPANY

* INTENTION OF STUDY IS TO COMPARE EFFICACY OF ILOPROST TO PLACEBO IN A GROUP OF 80 PATIENTS