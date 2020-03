BRIEF-BioPorto FY EBIT Loss Widens To DKK 74.3 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* REG-BIOPORTO ANNOUNCES THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* FY REVENUE DKK 26.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 26.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT LOSS DKK 74.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 41.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOPORTO EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE NGAL REVENUE AND WILL ALSO EVALUATE NEW PRODUCT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2020

* RECENT INCREASED VOLATILITY AND NEGATIVE REACTIONS IN FINANCIAL MARKETS CAUSED BY GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAS DELAYED FINANCING TIMELINE