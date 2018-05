May 3 (Reuters) - BIOPORTO A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT, FIRST QUARTER 2018, BIOPORTO GROUP

* SALES AND EBIT GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

* OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 WAS DKK 12.6 MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF DKK 9.3 MILLION LAST YEAR IN SAME PERIOD

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 4.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO