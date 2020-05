May 7 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* REG-BIOPORTO ANNOUNCES Q1 2020 REPORT

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 4.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT LOSS DKK 16.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 GUIDANCE MAINTAINED

* TIMELINE FOR FDA APPLICATION FOR NGAL TEST: BIOPORTO PROJECTS THAT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL AS WELL AS SUBMISSION OF FDA APPLICATION WILL BE POSTPONED TO SECOND HALF OF 2020.