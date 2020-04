April 6 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* REG-RIGHTS ISSUE FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* ALL OF NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR

* RIGHT ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR COMPANY’S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS ALLOWING FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF UP TO 24,992,054 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1 EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)