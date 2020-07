July 9 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - TO CONDUCT COVID-19 TESTING FOR ALL MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER PLAYERS, MATCH OFFICIALS, CLUB & LEAGUE STAFF

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - MLS CHOSE CO TO ASSIST IN INFORMING RETURN-TO-PLAY POLICIES FOR TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF IN ORLANDO IN EARLY JULY