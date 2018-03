March 26 (Reuters) - Biorem Inc:

* BIOREM REPORTS 42% INCREASE IN REVENUE, EARNINGS OF $1.5 MILLION AND EPS OF $0.04

* BIOREM INC - QTRLY EPS $0.03

* BIOREM INC - QTRLY REVENUE $8.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.8 MILLION

* BIOREM INC - ON DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPANY HAD CASH ON HAND OF $3.6 MILLION AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $7.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: