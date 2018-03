March 26 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc:

* BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS

* BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: