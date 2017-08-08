FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BioScrip qtrly loss per share $0.26
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-BioScrip qtrly loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc

* BioScrip reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $218.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $835 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BioScrip Inc - is reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted ebitda in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017.

* BioScrip Inc - company expects to incur restructuring expenses in a range of $11.0 million to $12.0 million in 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $865.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.