BRIEF-BioScrip Reports Q4 Preliminary Net Revenue Of $182.6 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc:

* BIOSCRIP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MILLION, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MILLION TO $720 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MILLION TO $58 MILLION

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $12 MILLION AND $14 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY Q4 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.2 MILLION

* BIOSCRIP - SEES 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41 TO $0.34

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.21, REVENUE VIEW $716.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $171.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S