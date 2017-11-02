BRIEF-Bioscrip reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.12​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc
* Bioscrip reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $198.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $805 million to $810 million
* Bioscrip Inc says updated its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million for full-year 2017
* Bioscrip Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Bioscrip Inc sees FY 2017 loss per share in range of $0.58 to $0.64
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $824.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: