April 22 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA:

* APPLIES FOR TWO NEW INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

* SAYS PATENTS ARE FOR PREVENTION OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE AND FOR THE TREATMENT OF VAGINAL INFECTIONS

* MARKETING OF PRODUCTS TO BE FOCUSED IN EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA, BRAZIL AND ASIA-PACIFIC AREA Source text: bit.ly/3cE22PY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)