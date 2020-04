April 23 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA:

* LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ITS PRODUCT HEREDITUM IMMUNACTIV K8 ON HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL IN CONTACT WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

* OBJECTIVE OF STUDY IS TO MEASURE EFFECTIVENESS IN REDUCING THE INCIDENCE AND OR SEVERITY OF COVID-19

* RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE YEAR

* STUDY WILL BE CARRIED OUT AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SAN CECILIO IN GRANADA INVOLVING 320 VOLUNTEERS