April 27 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 91,000 EUROS VERSUS 339,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 6.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* PRODUCTION ACTIVITY CONTINUES ITS NORMAL FUNCTIONING, THERE IS NO RISK OF LACK OF STOCK OR BLOCKAGE OF BORDERS