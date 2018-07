July 27 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA:

* SAYS IT SIGNS MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NESTLE FOR PATENTED PRODUCT “HEREDITUM LACTOBACILLUS FERMENTUM LC40®”

* DEAL INCLUDES ESTIMATED REVENUES OF 25 TO 30 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST 5 YEARS OF COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT

* CONTRACT WILL BE IN EFFECT INITIALLY UNTIL JULY 31, 2027, EXTENDABLE FOR PERIODS OF FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon:

