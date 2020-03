March 25 (Reuters) - Bioservo Technologies AB:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRIORITY MARKETS AND INDUSTRIES ARE NOW COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN, WHICH HAS AN IMPACT ON BIOSERVO’S ONGOING LAUNCH OF IRONHAND

* IMPLEMENTS SHORT-TERM WORK ALLOWANCE FOR PERMANENT STAFF AND DISMISSAL OF HOURLY STAFF IN MANUFACTURING AND DEVELOPMENT