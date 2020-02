Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bioservo Technologies AB:

* LOXAM HAS PLACED THEIR FIRST IRONHAND ORDERS

* LOXAM HAS PLACED ORDERS FOR THEIR FIRST 82 IRONHAND® SYSTEMS AT AN ORDER VALUE OF MSEK 5,6

* DEAL FOR MSEK 5,6

* LOXAM AND BIOSERVO SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT IN DECEMBER 2019, AN AGREEMENT THAT ALLOWS LOXAM TO OFFER IRONHAND FOR RENTAL ALL OVER FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)