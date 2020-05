May 7 (Reuters) - Bioservo Technologies AB:

* BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES OF SEK 3.0 M (1.7)

* Q1 EBITDA OF SEK -6.6 M (-4.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)