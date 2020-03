March 27 (Reuters) - Bioservo Technologies AB:

* PILOT STUDY INVESTIGATED THERAPEUTIC EFFECT OF A SELF-ADMINISTERED HOME-BASED HAND REHABILITATION PROGRAM FOR PEOPLE WITH CERVICAL SPINAL CORD INJURY USING SEM GLOVE BY BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB

* CONCLUSION FROM STUDY IS THAT REHABILITATION USING SEM GLOVE IS EFFECTIVE FOR IMPROVING AND RETAINING GROSS AND FINE HAND MOTOR FUNCTION FOR PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC SPINAL CORD INJURY