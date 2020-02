Feb 21 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* BIOSIG ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - AGREED TO SELL 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, $0.001 PAR VALUE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)