BRIEF-Biosig Subsidiary Neuroclear Acquires License For A Broad-Spectrum Anti-Viral Agent That May Treat COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* BIOSIG SUBSIDIARY NEUROCLEAR ACQUIRES LICENSE FOR A BROAD-SPECTRUM ANTI-VIRAL AGENT THAT MAY TREAT COVID-19. LABORATORY RESULTS DEMONSTRATE HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AGAINST COVID-19 IN CELL CULTURE

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF AGENT FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 THROUGH FDA-APPROVED CLINICAL TRIALS.

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECTS THAT VICROMAX(TM) COULD BE USED ALONE OR IN A COMBINATION WITH OTHER ANTI-VIRAL AGENTS OR IMMUNE MODULATORS

* BIOSIG - ORALLY ADMINISTERED, BROAD-SPECTRUM ANTI-VIRAL AGENT VICROMAX DEMONSTRATED STRONG ACTIVITY AGAINST COVID-19 IN CELL CULTURES IN LAB TESTING

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - APPOINTED NICK SPRING AS CEO OF VIRALCLEAR AND STEVE KING AS COO

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - VICROMAX WAS ADDED TO A TISSUE CULTURE ASSAY FOR SARS-CO-2 CORONAVIRUS AND AN ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT WAS OBSERVED

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO DEVELOP VICROMAX AND TAKE IT THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS UNDER A NEW NEUROCLEAR SUBSIDIARY, VIRALCLEAR PHARMACEUTICALS