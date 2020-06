June 24 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES $17.5 MILLION COMMON STOCK ONLY REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - ANNOUNCES REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF 2.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AT $8.00 PER SHARE

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT COMMERCIALIZATION, AMONG OTHER THINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: