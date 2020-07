July 10 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - HAS SUBMITTED ITS APPLICATION TO SYSTEMS FOR AWARD MANAGEMENT

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - UPON COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION WITH SAM, CO ALONG WITH UNIT WILL BECOME ELIGIBLE TO CONDUCT BUSINESS WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ITS CAGE CODE WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: