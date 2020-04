April 13 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - ON APRIL 8, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO KNOW-HOW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MAYO FOUNDATION

* BIOSIG - AGREEMENT GRANTS UNIT EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE WITH RIGHT TO SUBLICENSE

* BIOSIG - LICENSE GRANTED FOR CERTAIN PATENT RIGHTS FOR DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCTS, METHODS, AND PROCESSES FOR PUBLIC USE AND BENEFIT Source text: (bit.ly/3ee6vKW) Further company coverage: