March 11 (Reuters) - BIOSIGHT:

* BIOSIGHT RAISES $19M IN SERIES C FUNDING TO SUPPORT CLINICAL STAGE ONCOLOGY PROGRAMS

* BIOSIGHT - INVESTMENT IS LED BY ISRAEL BIOTECH FUND WITH PARTICIPATION BY SBI JI INNOVATION FUND, ARKIN BIO VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS

* BIOSIGHT - NEW CAPITAL WILL ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BIOSIGHT'S LEAD ASSET BST-236 (ASPACYTARABINE)