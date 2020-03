March 16 (Reuters) - Biospecifics Technologies Corp :

* BIOSPECIFICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $9.9 MILLION

* BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES - BIOSPECIFICS' PARTNER, ENDO, EXPECTS THAT XIAFLEX FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 20 PERCENT IN 2020