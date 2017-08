Aug 10 (Reuters) - BioSpecifics Technologies Corp-

* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $50.1 million

* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp - endo continues to anticipate high-single to low-double digit revenue growth for sales of xiaflex in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: